Fort Jackson observes week aimed at alcohol, drug use prevention

By Devita Hampton



Prevention is a community effort.



We no longer live in a culture where there are off limit subjects. As a society, we can teach age-appropriate prevention.



Children of parents who talk to their teens regularly about alcohol or drugs are less likely to use drugs than those who don’t; yet only a quarter of teens report having these conversations.



Red Ribbon Week is the community’s opportunity to have ongoing conversations about alcohol and/or drugs.



Red Ribbon came about as a call of action to honor the sacrifices of former Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “KiKi” Camarena.

Camarena, was kidnapped while working on one of the largest drug trafficking cases and never seen again.



A group of parents, who were outraged about the effects of drugs in the community, formed coalitions to combat drugs and send a drug-free message. Conversely, the first Red Ribbon Week was created by the National Family Partnership in 1988.



For more than 25 years, the Red Ribbon has been a symbol of continuing a drug-free commitment. This year’s theme, “Life is a movie, film drug-free” reminds us that you can create your own story; the ending is up to you.



This year’s celebration kicked off Wednesday.



At Fort Jackson, we are fortunate to have great relationships with our Department of Defense Education Activity schools, community schools, and installation partners.



As in previous years, we continue to partner with the on-post schools and the Middle School and Teen Program. The Department of Emergency Services is also providing the McGruff character to greet the students during the Red Ribbon Week rally Wednesday.



DODEA schools are hosting a themed spirit week to include a Red-Carpet Event, “Lights, Camera, Action” where students will dress to impress and/or like a movie star.



The school counselors are working hard to educate and promote a safe, healthy, and substance-free lifestyle. Our middle school and teen program youth will have a variety of prevention activities to include strategies to combat peer pressure and create a positive and negative consequence chain.



Three key areas that play a pivotal role in shaping our youth are parents/families, schools, and the community.



Children rely on their parents and family from birth for nurturance, support, and guidance. Our families provide our values, teach operational skills, and are our first interaction with the world. These values, skills, and interactions often shape our beliefs and impact our thought process in the future. With that in mind, it is important for parents and families to understand what they can do to assist in providing a drug-free lifestyle.

Below are tips for youth having a drugfree lifestyle: Family, Schools, and Community – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.



- Make sure that alcohol is not brought into your home or property by your teen’s friends.



- Talk to other parents about not providing alcohol at other events your child will be attending.



- Create alcohol-free opportunities and activities in your home so teens feel welcome.



- Bullying can have lasting effects on a child’s mental health. Being bullied in person or online can lead to a range of emotional and psychological challenges. Children who are bullied may have feelings of fear, anxiety, and depression.



n Help your child navigate social media.



A safe school and classroom is important for helping students learn and grow. Here are some tips for a supportive school environment:

- Ask students how they are feeling



- Teach the art of journal writing



- Let students take breaks as they become mentally exhausted at times



- Help students identify their emotions



- Teach healthy coping skills



- Utilize the school Social Worker and Counselor to assist with classroom activities or students that require one-on-one assistance



The neighborhood, local community, and state government can play important roles in drug-free communities by hosting community events, enacting laws, and providing resources. Though the use of technology, community leaders can reach a wide audience and provide unique ways to promote the drug free message. The community must take the village approach to ensure that the foundation is solid today and onward.

For additional information, contact ASAP at (803) 751-5007.



Alcohol and Drug Statistics: provided by The Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services



- In 2020, 1,734 South Carolinians died from a drug overdose, a number that has been increasing since 2014. Of those 1,734 deaths, 1,400 were related to opioids, and 1,100 involved fentanyl.



- Lexington County ranks #3, and Richland County ranks #4 in the state with binge drinking from 2018-2022.



- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Richland County’s population, estimated over 420,000 in 2022. Richland County has an overall rank of 27.



Check out these resources for support:



Local:

Moncrief Behavioral Health, Child and Adolescent Therapy, individual outpatient behavioral health to dependents, (803) 751-2513

LRADAC- Adolescent Program, Outpatient Care Individualized Plans, Integrated Therapies, Family Support, (803) 751- 9300

South Carolina DAODAS- Prevention Services, (803) 896-5555



National:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, SAMHSA’s “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign mobile app designed to help parents and caregivers, educators, and communities. https://www.samhsa.gov/.

Military OneSource, non-medical counseling services for dependents 6-18. https://www.militaryonesource.mil/