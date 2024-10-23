U.S. Army combat engineer Spc. Pedro Canales, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, throws a grappling hook affixed to engineer tape during a training iteration on an urban assault course featuring an Urban Operations Training System (UOTS) on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The exercise is part of a Collective Training Event (CTE) that further develops Soldiers at every level to ensure lethality and readiness in any environment, acting as force multipliers to existing capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 01:36
|Photo ID:
|8715684
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-JR267-5321
|Resolution:
|4891x3265
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course [Image 53 of 53], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.