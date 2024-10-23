Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, conduct an after-action review (AAR) after a training iteration on an urban assault course featuring an Urban Operations Training System (UOTS) on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The exercise is part of a Collective Training Event (CTE) that further develops Soldiers at every level to ensure lethality and readiness in any environment, acting as force multipliers to existing capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)