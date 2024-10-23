Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course

    Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, conduct an after-action review (AAR) after a training iteration on an urban assault course featuring an Urban Operations Training System (UOTS) on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The exercise is part of a Collective Training Event (CTE) that further develops Soldiers at every level to ensure lethality and readiness in any environment, acting as force multipliers to existing capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 01:36
    Photo ID: 8715689
    VIRIN: 241023-A-JR267-1994
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course [Image 53 of 53], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat
    engineer
    training
    assault
    Cavazos

