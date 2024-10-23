Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Billy Hall, a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War, poses with a photo of his younger self when he was serving in WWII at Guadalcanal while standing on the Yellow Footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 11, 2024. Hall visited MCRD San Diego to attend a graduation ceremony for Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion. The Yellow Footprints are iconic to the Depot as all recruits stand upon them to receive initial instruction during their immediate arrival for training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)