Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Billy Hall, a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War, stands on the Yellow Footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 11, 2024. Hall visited MCRD San Diego to attend a graduation ceremony for Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion. The Yellow Footprints are iconic to the Depot as all recruits stand upon them to receive initial instruction during their immediate arrival for training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8714990
    VIRIN: 241011-M-EG840-1447
    Resolution: 8154x5439
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit
    Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit
    Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit
    Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit
    Bravo Company Graduation and Billy Hall Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Graduation
    Recruit Training
    MCRD San Diego
    USMCnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download