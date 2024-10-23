Decorated Marine, Army Veteran Returns to Depot 83 Years After Graduating from Recruit Training

Retired Maj. Billy C. Hall, a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran, visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., on October 11, 2024 to celebrate the 83rd anniversary of his graduation from recruit training.



“He was here a year ago, and we’ll keep hosting him if you’ll keep coming,” said Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, while honoring Hall during a morning colors ceremony.



Hall enlisted into the Marines when he was just 15 years old.



“I didn’t lie about my age; my recruiter did,” remarked Hall when asked about his age of enlistment.



He graduated as a Marine in October of 1941 at MCRD San Diego, just a couple months before the United States entered World War II. He is the last known United States veteran who enlisted before the Dec. 7, 1941, attack at U.S. Naval Base Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii and has served in World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Wars. During World War II, Hall deployed to Guadalcanal in 1942 and served as a radioman and gunner aboard aircraft. He flew more than 100 combat missions before he turned 17 years old. Hall faced countless combat situations with the enemy during his military service.



When asked how he overcame fear and adversity and what his advice to others facing difficult situations he replied, “Put the problems facing you in the back of your mind; focus on doing your job.”



Throughout his military service, Hall found success and opportunities to grow as a leader by volunteering.



“Volunteer for everything,” said Hall. “Learn as much as you can from those behind you, on the left and right of you.”



Hall expressed gratitude for the gift of the longevity of life as he is now 98 years old.



When asked what he’s most proud of from his military service, he replied, “coming through alive.”



During this visit to the Depot, Hall was a special guest at the morning colors ceremony and was treated to a tour of the commanding general’s house and also shared breakfast with him. Additionally, Hall took a tour of two different sites of the iconic yellow footprints at the Depot, which is where new recruits aspiring to become Marines stand during receiving upon their initial arrival to the Depot.



“I made sure I didn’t get washed out,” remembered Hall as he recalled his time as a recruit at the Depot. “By gosh I was gonna do it!”



When Hall graduated recruit training and earned the title of Marine, there were approximately two platoons graduating, and the audience was very small. For this graduation ceremony, Hall was the parade reviewing officer for the new Marines of Bravo Company with six platoons graduating.



“It’s amazing. I love the pageantry,” said Hall of being the parade reviewing officer and watching Bravo Company Marines graduate.



“Becoming a Marine is an attitude, a feeling and desire to do something with meaning,” reflected Hall. “The saying is true; once a Marine always a Marine. I’m proud I am a Marine.”

