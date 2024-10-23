U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division pose for a group photo during a memorial service on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2024. The memorial service was held to honor the lives lost after the Beirut, Lebanon bombings on Oct. 23, 1983. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Xavier Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8714742
|VIRIN:
|241023-M-UT443-1093
|Resolution:
|6397x4265
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, Beirut Memorial Service [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.