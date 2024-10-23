Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Reconnaissance Battalion, Beirut Memorial Service

    2d Reconnaissance Battalion, Beirut Memorial Service

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Xavier Alicea 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and a Sailor with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division pose for a group photo during a memorial service on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2024. The memorial service was held to honor the lives lost after the Beirut, Lebanon bombings on Oct. 23, 1983. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Xavier Alicea)

    ceremony
    Recon
    remember
    legacy
    history

