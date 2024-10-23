2d Reconnaissance Battalion, Beirut Memorial Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and a Sailor with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division pose for a group photo during a memorial service on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2024. The memorial service was held to honor the lives lost after the Beirut, Lebanon bombings on Oct. 23, 1983. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Xavier Alicea)