MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, meets with U.S. service members and senior leadership from units across Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Lt. Gen. Glynn toured III MEF facilities for the first time after assuming command, visiting various units and spaces to gain a better understanding of the current operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)
