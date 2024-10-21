Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, fly in a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Lt. Gen. Glynn toured III MEF facilities for the first time after assuming command, visiting various units and spaces to gain a better understanding of the current operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 05:11
    Photo ID: 8713207
    VIRIN: 241022-M-YJ953-1069
    Resolution: 5224x3483
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities
    MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MARFORPAC
    III MEF
    Facilities tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download