MARFORPAC Leadership tours III MEF Facilities

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, right, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, dawn inflatable life preservers before boarding a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Lt. Gen. Glynn toured III MEF facilities for the first time after assuming command, visiting various units and spaces to gain a better understanding of the current operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)