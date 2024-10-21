NCOA Students Learn Map Reading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers study map reading as part of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leader Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. The NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)