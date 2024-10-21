NCOA Students Learn Map Reading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and multinational Soldiers study map reading as part of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leader Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. The NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)