    NCOA Students Learn Map Reading [Image 3 of 10]

    NCOA Students Learn Map Reading

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers study map reading as part of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leader Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. The NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8713198
    VIRIN: 241018-A-MC970-1077
    Resolution: 4773x3182
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
