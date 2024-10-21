Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training

    YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Johnson, right, a data systems administrator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member physically train together at Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. Physical training amongst the joint force and bilateral partners builds camaraderie and helps maintain fitness. Johnson is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 04:03
    Photo ID: 8713182
    VIRIN: 241020-M-AO948-2024
    Resolution: 7506x5006
    Size: 21.27 MB
    Location: YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training
    KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training
    KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training
    KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training
    KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download