KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Johnson, right, a data systems administrator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member physically train together at Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. Physical training amongst the joint force and bilateral partners builds camaraderie and helps maintain fitness. Johnson is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)