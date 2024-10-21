KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony Phalon, a Multiple Launch Rocket System and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crewmember with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Brigade, instructs U.S. military service members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members on physical training at Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. Physical training amongst the joint force and bilateral partners builds camaraderie and helps maintain fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|10.20.2024
|10.23.2024 04:03
|8713181
|241020-M-AO948-2011
|7320x4882
|18.8 MB
|YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|2
|0
