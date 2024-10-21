KS25| Bilateral, Joint Physical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Reyn Kahalewai, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, executes pushups at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. Physical training amongst the joint force and bilateral partners builds camaraderie and helps maintain fitness. Kahalewai is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)