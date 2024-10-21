Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr. Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr. Promotion Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 30, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael "Mike" G. Reilly, Jr. and family pose for a photo during a promotion ceremony held onboard Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Aug. 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 20:57
    Photo ID: 8712743
    VIRIN: 240830-N-VC599-1003
    Resolution: 6083x4557
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Hometown: CLINTON, KENTUCKY, US
    A Sailor's Journey: The Story of Clinton Native Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr.

    Promotion
    Naval Reactors

