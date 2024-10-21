NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 30, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael "Mike" G. Reilly, Jr. is promoted to his current rank during a promotion ceremony held onboard Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Aug. 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 20:57
|Photo ID:
|8712745
|VIRIN:
|240830-N-VC599-1001
|Resolution:
|7992x5291
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Hometown:
|CLINTON, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr., Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Sailor's Journey: The Story of Clinton Native Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr.
