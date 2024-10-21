Date Taken: 08.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 20:57 Photo ID: 8712745 VIRIN: 240830-N-VC599-1001 Resolution: 7992x5291 Size: 4.45 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Hometown: CLINTON, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr., Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.