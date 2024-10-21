A Sailor's Journey: The Story of Clinton Native Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr.

NAVAL BASE GUAM – For some, the Navy is a meticulously planned ambition; for others, it's a calling that alters the trajectory of their lives. For Cmdr. Michael "Mike" G. Reilly, Jr., the Navy was not merely a choice but a destiny.



Hailing from the small town of Clinton, Kentucky, Reilly recently celebrated a remarkable milestone—30 years of dedicated service to his country, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Commander in the United States Navy. This achievement is a testament to his extraordinary journey, deeply rooted in the values instilled by his father and nurtured by a supportive network of family, friends, and mentors, both in the service and from his quaint yet resilient hometown of Clinton.



Reilly's entry into the Navy was serendipitous, emerging from a life marked by aimless jobs and unfulfilled days. "The Navy chose me," he recalls, remembering the day a local recruiter, Gunner’s Mate First Class Prang, changed everything. "He saw potential in what I viewed as a 'stubborn and lazy' young man and pushed me to discover my purpose." While patriotism played a role, it was the search for meaning that ignited his passion. "I was juggling three jobs with no real direction," he admits. "The Navy helped me become part of something greater—something extraordinary."



On June 1, 1994, Reilly enlisted as a Nuclear Machinist Mate (Submarines). This life-changing decision launched a career as profound and deep as the oceans his submarines traversed. In the Navy, he discovered invaluable lessons that shaped his character and leadership style. "To lead, you must first learn to follow," he emphasizes. "I learned to be self-aware, self-critical, and, above all, resilient."



Reilly's career was filled with experiences unique to the submarine force. "I can't pinpoint the most significant event in my 30 years so far," he reflects. "It could be the choice to join the submarine force and live in a metal tube hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface for weeks on end, like on the Deep Submergence Vessel NR-1, a nuclear deep-diving submersible with special capabilities."



While serving aboard the NR-1, he experienced adventures beyond imagination. "I was able to see Roman wrecks, the HMHS Britannic—sister ship to the RMS Titanic—and the USS Monitor, an ironclad warship from the Civil War, resting on the ocean floor," he recalls. For a history enthusiast like Reilly, these missions were awe-inspiring. "Peering through the 6-inch diameter viewing windows to witness fragments of our history was truly amazing—something few ever get the chance to see firsthand."



Other significant events included the time he served aboard the USS Miami (SSN 755), participating in military actions that shaped world events. "We launched Tomahawks during a deployment in the late '90s," he reflects, his humility evident even when recounting pivotal moments. Later, as Officer of the Deck on the USS Enterprise (CVN 65) in the Persian Gulf, he faced the monumental task of positioning a nuclear aircraft carrier in support of crucial operations. "Aiding in the operations and movements of the ship, and the immense responsibility of positioning a nuclear carrier for launching F-16s with hostile forces nearby was an honor," he shares.



Three decades of service taught Reilly that leadership and learning are inextricably linked. "To be an effective leader, you must first learn to follow," he said. "The Navy is a family where you can succeed regardless of your background. I was a college dropout, yet I found my place." He credits mentors like Master Chief Myers, Capt. Ransom, Capt. Dykes, Capt. Jones, Adm. Caldwell, Adm. Houston, Mr. Mueller, and Mr. Donselar for their pivotal roles in his journey and their dedication to helping shape future leaders in the service. "The Navy is an organization, a family, where you can be successful regardless of your past. Leaders invest in those willing to put in the effort. I've had incredible support throughout my career, and that has made all the difference."



Today, Reilly serves as the Assistant Naval Reactors Representative (ANRR) in Guam. In this role, he represents the Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, responsible for all aspects of the Navy's nuclear propulsion in Guam. The program’s responsibilities encompass radiological controls, environmental safety, and the training and assignment of personnel. Naval Reactors maintains an outstanding record of over 176 million miles safely steamed on nuclear power. Currently, it operates 97 reactors and has accumulated 7,600 reactor-years of safe operation.



"Naval Reactors is simply the most extraordinary organization in the Navy," he says, pride radiating from him. "To think we've overseen dozens of reactor plants without incident for over 75 years is remarkable. I'm proud to play a small part in that legacy."



He appreciates the support of leaders like Adm. (Ret.) James Caldwell and Adm. William Houston, past and current Directors of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, both of whom personally intervened to resolve challenges. "What makes NR special is that we work hard, demand perfection, and take care of our people," he affirms. "Adm. Houston is a remarkable leader who takes a personal interest in his people. When I faced housing issues after moving to Guam, he didn't hesitate to help fix it. That is what Naval Reactors is all about."



Yet, amid all his achievements, Reilly’s greatest pride lies with his family. "My wife, Caryn, and our children—Rob, Miranda (Colton), Ben, Emma, Susi, Ava, Jack, Oz, Gryff, Gus, and Freya—are my unwavering support," he shares. "They give me the drive to excel and something to fight for. My family embodies a 'let's make the most of it' mentality and reminds me that all blessings come from God."



Reflecting on their journey together, he emphasizes, "I've taken my family all over the U.S., to places like Orlando, Charleston, Connecticut, Virginia, Maine, Idaho, and now overseas in Guam. There have been no complaints—just a spirit of perseverance and strength. That's the real legacy." Reilly acknowledges the challenges they've faced: "It's not always easy, but we face everything together. We've learned to adapt and thrive, and I couldn't be prouder of them."



Looking back on his life, Reilly feels a profound sense of gratitude. "I wouldn't change a thing. Well, maybe one thing—drink more water instead of soda!" he jokes. "But seriously, every mistake has been a lesson. Failures help us grow. If I could talk to my younger self, I'd say, 'Keep it up!' But also, 'Don’t be careless with family and faith; they are what truly matter.'"



His father, Mike Reilly Sr., remains his greatest influence. "He taught me the importance of service to others," Michael recalls. "It's not just about words; it's about living by example. That's the legacy I strive to uphold." He expresses gratitude for the support from his family and community in Clinton, saying, "Having people back home who still care after all these years means the world to me. Uncles and cousins, like Scotty Reilly, have been a great support network while I’ve been in the military. It's reassuring to know that there are people back home who still care after being gone for so long. Fred and Coralyn Bugg were instrumental in my decision to join the Navy. Fred was an encourager and a friend, and teachers like Sherman Walker and Sheri Roberts were always there to counsel me."



As he stands at the helm of his career, Cmdr. Michael G. Reilly, Jr. exemplifies a life driven by purpose, faith, and family. From the depths of the sea to now leading efforts to support forward-deployed naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, Cmdr. Reilly is more than just a Navy officer; he is a leader who has embraced the call to serve, continually evolving and inspiring those around him.



"To everyone, if I had to give one piece of advice, I would reiterate what I'd tell my younger self," he concludes, a twinkle of determination in his eyes, "Keep it up!"

