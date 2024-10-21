A group of U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, engage targets on an Urban Operations Training System (UOTS) for Soldiers to conduct tactical movement drills during a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024. The CTE and UOTS allow for Soldiers to conduct exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. Tactical movement drills form a cornerstone of military training regimens, enhancing operational effectiveness and fostering team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8712689
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-MP628-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Engineers Combat Controlled Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Veronica Van Doran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.