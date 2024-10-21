Combat Engineers Combat Controlled Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, engage targets on an Urban Operations Training System (UOTS) for Soldiers to conduct tactical movement drills during a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024. The CTE and UOTS allow for Soldiers to conduct exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. Tactical movement drills form a cornerstone of military training regimens, enhancing operational effectiveness and fostering team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)