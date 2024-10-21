Combat Engineers Combat Controlled Exercise

U.S. Army combat engineer Sgt. Za-Mauria Sanders, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, prepares to engage with targets while establishing a security perimeter during an Urban Operations Training System (UOTS) for Soldiers to conduct tactical movement drills during a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024. UOTS allow for Soldiers to conduct exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. Tactical movement drills form a cornerstone of military training regimens, enhancing operational effectiveness and fostering team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)
|10.22.2024
|10.22.2024 20:26
|8712685
|241022-A-MP628-1043
|4192x4480
|14.09 MB
|FORT CAVAZOS, US
|1
|0
