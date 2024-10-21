Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineers Combat Controlled Exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    FORT CAVAZOS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army combat engineer Sgt. Za-Mauria Sanders, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, prepares to engage with targets while establishing a security perimeter during an Urban Operations Training System (UOTS) for Soldiers to conduct tactical movement drills during a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024. UOTS allow for Soldiers to conduct exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. Tactical movement drills form a cornerstone of military training regimens, enhancing operational effectiveness and fostering team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8712685
    VIRIN: 241022-A-MP628-1043
    Resolution: 4192x4480
    Size: 14.09 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, US
    This work, Combat Engineers Combat Controlled Exercise [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    readiness
    training
    CTE
    urban ops

