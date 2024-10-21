Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Omarr Tobias addressing staff during the Quarterly Awards Ceremony, September 23, 2024, at NAVSEA Headquarters, WNY.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8712554
    VIRIN: 240923-N-AE927-7130
    Resolution: 3667x1485
    Size: 794.71 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose
    NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Facilities
    Construction
    U.S. Navy
    Quarterly Awards
    NAVFAC Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download