Date Taken: 09.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 18:28 Photo ID: 8712552 VIRIN: 240923-N-AE927-3456 Resolution: 3984x1838 Size: 1.64 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.