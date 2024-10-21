NAVFAC Washington: Cultivating Excellence Through Culture and Purpose

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington is embracing a renewed focus on workplace culture to promote optimization and camaraderie. This direction was articulated by its Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias, who delivered an impassioned speech highlighting NAVFAC Washington's achievements and future direction during the Quarterly Awards Ceremony on Sept. 23. Central to his message was the importance of fostering a positive workplace culture.



“One of my priorities is to foster a positive workplace culture and to ensure NAVFAC Washington is a great place to work for everyone.”



Tobias stressed the importance of creating a comfortable work environment, free from discrimination and inappropriate behavior. "You can't really reach your apex if you're not comfortable," he explained. "We have to protect our culture; each one, reach one. The only way to do that is if you see something, say something."



The commanding officer elaborated on this theme, stating, "The only 'ism' I want is professionalism."



He underscored the critical role each employee plays in supporting national defense. "Every person here has taken an oath: uniform and civilian. You've taken an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States," he reminded the audience, emphasizing their contribution to national security.



Since assuming office in June 2023, Tobias has shaped his leadership approach around four key priorities. At the top of that list is the 'Cinderella to the ball' initiative, which seeks to address staffing challenges at Public Works Departments. This metaphor represents the effort to increase both new staff and retention.



"We've actually achieved a net increase. So that means we've brought on more people and kept more people," he noted. This success in recruitment and retention is closely tied to the organization's commitment to training and development.



Tobias emphasized the importance of training, advocating for a "two-thirds operational, one-third training" model. "The more you invest in the people, the better they're able to accomplish the mission," he explained. This approach has led to the development of robust apprenticeship and internship programs, further solidifying NAVFAC Washington's position as the Navy's facilities and infrastructure experts.



Another key focus is on community-building events to strengthen camaraderie. A prime example is the successful NAVFAC Washington Family Day held in July at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. These initiatives aim to build a supportive, family-like environment. "Life is happening to everybody," Tobias acknowledged, encouraging employees to support one another through challenges.



Looking ahead, Tobias' leadership philosophy emphasizes a strong, inclusive culture, investment in people, and a clear sense of purpose. This vision sets the foundation for NAVFAC Washington's continued excellence and growth, ensuring the organization remains well-equipped to meet future challenges while objectively serving the Navy's crucial mission today and tomorrow.

