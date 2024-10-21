97 CS Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Secure Our World

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photo of the 97th Communications Squadron building at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The squadron develops and implements Information Technology solutions, provides knowledge management, information assurance, and communications security functions in support of the ‘Mighty 97th’ mission. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)