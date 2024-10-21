97 CS Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Secure Our World

As the world of technology constantly changes, cybercrime continues to rise and evolve. The smallest bit of information could be the missing puzzle piece in an adversary’s master scheme.



The 2024 Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is ‘Secure Our World’. This initiative shows the public how simple practices can be effective in protecting personal information and making the online universe a safer place.



The Airmen from the 97th Communications Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, provide an inside look into why cybersecurity is important today.



The experiment.



Imagine, you're an active-duty military member on your first day back at work after a nice relaxing weekend. As you open your computer, you see an email message you have been waiting for. It reads: ‘You have been selected for a permanent change of station to your dream location!’



Your heart begins beating and adrenaline starts to kick in. You are so excited, you don't notice the small and unusual details in the email, so you click the link. Suddenly all of your private information is now accessible to a scammer.



The 97 CS performed an exercise quite similar to this.



“With an assignment change, no matter where you are, that can be really good news for a lot of people,” said Senior Airman Christopher Chamberlain, 97 CS cybersecurity technician. “Most wouldn't even think twice about clicking on them. This is why it’s so important to read every word of your emails.”



Chamberlain explained that they left clues in the email showing it was fake and took note of all who reported the email.



One might think of this as a trick, but for the 97 CS, it was the quickest and most effective way to spread awareness of how easy it is for one to be deceived with phishing when emotions are evoked and guards are down.



“Cybersecurity isn’t just something taught in a class,” said Chamberlain. “It is something that is forever changing, so doing a live exercise like this is a learning opportunity and a realistic example for the base. Our adversaries are information gathering as much as we are, it’s important we stay ahead and educate our people to keep our information safe.”



What is phishing?



Phishing is the act of deceiving internet users, often through misleading emails or websites, to obtain personal or confidential information for illegal purposes.



“Phishing is responsible for 85% of successful cyber attacks,” said Major Riane Ulrich, 97 CS commander. “Cyber attacks can happen to anyone, and implementing cybersecurity measures is essential to protecting sensitive data.”



Ulrich explained by taking preventative actions, such as participating in cyber awareness programs and examining suspicious messages, users can significantly reduce the likelihood of falling victim to a cyber attack.



Why it's important and how to prevent attacks.



“Users need to be aware of the threats out there,” said Ulrich. “With evolving technology, attacks can come from any platform, not just email, and with great power competition, these threats are at our door every single day. We all need to take action to protect ourselves, our organization, and even our families.”



A few of these preventative actions involve updating software regularly, using strong passwords and a password manager, utilizing multi-factor authentication, and recognizing and reporting phishing.



No one is exempt from cyber-attacks and they usually pop-up when you least expect them. If you are having doubts about the integrity of a suspicious message, don’t click any links and report it to your cybersecurity office immediately.



Let’s all take the initiative to secure our world.



To report suspicious cyber activity within the 97th Air Mobility Wing please email altus.ia@us.af.mil

