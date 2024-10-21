97 CS Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Secure Our World

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force photo illustration features a man sitting in front of a laptop, surrounded by computer code, and was created in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an initiative designed to educate the public about online safety and empower individuals and businesses to safeguard their data against cybercrime. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)