U.S. Air Force photo illustration features a man sitting in front of a laptop, surrounded by computer code, and was created in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an initiative designed to educate the public about online safety and empower individuals and businesses to safeguard their data against cybercrime. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8712368
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-RN563-1007
|Resolution:
|7012x4675
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 CS Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Secure Our World [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97 CS Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Secure Our World
No keywords found.