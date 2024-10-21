New York Army National Guard Major General Jack James, receives his new rank from family friend Lisa Dicandido, left, and his wife Lesia, during promotion ceremonies held on October 19, 2024, at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York. James, a Palm Harbor, Florida resident, is taking command of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8711812
|VIRIN:
|241019-Z-IC052-7039
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major General Jack James Promoted [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS
