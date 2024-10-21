Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Jack James Promoted [Image 1 of 3]

    Major General Jack James Promoted

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Major General Jack James, receives his new rank from family friend Lisa Dicandido, left, and his wife Lesia, during promotion ceremonies held on October 19, 2024, at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York. James, a Palm Harbor, Florida resident, is taking command of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

    New 42nd Infantry Division commander promoted to two-star rank

