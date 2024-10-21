Major General Jack James Promoted

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Major General Jack James, receives his new rank from family friend Lisa Dicandido, left, and his wife Lesia, during promotion ceremonies held on October 19, 2024, at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York. James, a Palm Harbor, Florida resident, is taking command of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)