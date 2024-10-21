Major General Jack James is presented with the Meritorious Service Medal by Major General Raymond Shields, the New York Adjutant General during his promotion ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, New York, on October 19, 2024. James has served for over 30 years in the New York National Guard in various leadership positions and will soon be taking command of the historic 42nd Infantry Division. (New York National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8711817
|VIRIN:
|241019-Z-IC052-7301
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major General Jack James Promoted [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New 42nd Infantry Division commander promoted to two-star rank
New York