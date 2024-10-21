Major General Jack James Promoted

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Jack James is presented with the Meritorious Service Medal by Major General Raymond Shields, the New York Adjutant General during his promotion ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, New York, on October 19, 2024. James has served for over 30 years in the New York National Guard in various leadership positions and will soon be taking command of the historic 42nd Infantry Division. (New York National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)