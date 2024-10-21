New 42nd Infantry Division commander promoted to two-star rank

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, New York—Palm Harbor, Florida resident Jack James, the new commander of the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division, was promoted to the two-star rank of Major General in the New York Army National Guard during a Saturday, October 19, ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York.



James is a 1992 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, who previously served as one of the division’s deputy commanders.



The 42nd Infantry Division consists of 5,400 Soldiers in the New York Army National Guard and 10,000 Soldiers from other state National Guards. The division is one of eight divisions in the Army National Guard.



James was serving as the commander of the New York Army National Guard’s 53rd Troop Command, which is headquartered at Camp Smith. He turned over command of that unit to Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith prior to his promotion ceremony.



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, praised James as an outstanding commander.



“Achieving major general is a huge accomplishment for anyone,” Shields said. “It denotes a high degree of trust and confidence in the abilities, leadership and moral character of the individual.”



“And being promoted to major general and also assigned as a division commanding general is even more monumental of an achievement,” Shields said.



In his remarks, James emphasized that he could not have achieved his rank and division commander position without the support of peers and subordinates in the Army and the support of his family.



“Today is not about me, it’s about us. I would not be here without each and all of you,” he said.



“This is a responsibility, a privilege, and a real honor that I am so grateful to all of you for,” he said.



“I look forward to it and I will not let you down,” James added.



James noted how his Army career was divided into two acts.



In June of 2001 he left the Active Army after deployments to Haiti and the Balkans and was starting a civilian career. But on Sept. 11, 2001, he watched the attacks on New York City and resolved to join the New York Army National Guard.



James is an Army aviator who has served in a number of leadership and staff positions during his career.



He has led American Soldiers at the platoon, troop, battalion, brigade and general officer levels.



He has served as an attack helicopter platoon leader, attack helicopter troop commander, battalion operations officer, battalion executive officer, brigade operations officer, and battalion commander.



He led the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade from 2014 to 2019, thereafter serving as Commanding General, 53rd Troop Command and then Deputy Commander, 42nd Infantry Division prior to returning once again to command the 53rd Troop Command.



During his career, James has deployed on multiple occasions.

In addition to his overseas service, James has participated in responses to numerous domestic emergencies including Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy and others.



James is a traditional National Guard Soldier who has balanced civilian and military careers for over twenty years. In his civilian career, James serves as a Vice President at New York Life Insurance Company.



James is a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College and holds an MBA from New York University. He is a Master Army Aviator and is rated in the AH-64, AH-1, UH-60, UH-1 and fixed wing aircraft.



His military awards include the James' awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, two Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medals, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, two Humanitarian Service Medals, three Overseas Service Ribbons, and the NATO Medal.





He also holds the Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and other federal and state awards.

