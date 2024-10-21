USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air and Space Forces render a salute during their initiation ceremony as military training instructors, Oct. 17, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The event took place in conjunction with the Basic Military Training graduation, where more than 800 Airmen and Guardians from Flights 643-660 participated in the 737th Training Group’s graduation parade. Military Training Instructor candidates undergo rigorous preparation, learning to lead and mentor the next generation of Airmen and Guardians. The 37th Training Wing, known as 'Gateway to the Air Force,' is home to BMT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

