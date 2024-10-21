Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024 [Image 11 of 13]

    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air and Space Forces render a salute during their initiation ceremony as military training instructors, Oct. 17, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The event took place in conjunction with the Basic Military Training graduation, where more than 800 Airmen and Guardians from Flights 643-660 participated in the 737th Training Group’s graduation parade. Military Training Instructor candidates undergo rigorous preparation, learning to lead and mentor the next generation of Airmen and Guardians. The 37th Training Wing, known as 'Gateway to the Air Force,' is home to BMT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
    Jonathan R. Mallard)

    basic military training
    JBSA
    JBSA-Lackland
    Basic Military Training Graduation
    Basic Military Training Airmen
    Basic Military Training (BMT)

