Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024 [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Members of the U.S. Space Force 1st Delta Operations Squadron recite the oath of enlistment during a graduation parade, Oct. 17, 2024, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. More than 800 Airmen and Guardians assigned to Flights 643-660 marched in the 737th Training Group’s graduation parade. The ceremony is one of three U.S. Air and Space Force Basic Military Training graduation events and signifies the transition from trainee to Airman or Guardian. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, was the reviewing official for the ceremony. The 37th Training Wing, known as “Gateway to the Air Force” is home to BMT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8711578
    VIRIN: 241017-F-YD772-1690
    Resolution: 8997x5998
    Size: 23.62 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024
    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    basic military training
    JBSA
    JBSA-Lackland
    Basic Military Training Graduation
    Basic Military Training Airmen
    Basic Military Training (BMT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download