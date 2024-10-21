USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Grad Parade, 16-17 Oct 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Porras Vargas, 331st Training Squadron master military training instructor, renders a salute during a graduation parade, Oct. 17, 2024, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. More than 800 Airmen and Guardians assigned to Flights 643-660 marched in the 737th Training Group’s graduation parade. The ceremony is one of three U.S. Air and Space Force Basic Military Training graduation events and signifies the transition from trainee to Airman or Guardian. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, was the reviewing official for the ceremony. The 37th Training Wing, known as “Gateway to the Air Force” is home to BMT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)