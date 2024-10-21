TRUST training helps build effective 10th Mountain Division teams at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with D Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, practice communication skills during team-building challenges Oct. 17 at Fort Drum. The TRUST ((Teamwork, Respect, Unit Strength Training) course is taught by Bill Van Orman, Suicide Prevention Program coordinator, and Tom Wojcikowski, Family Advocacy Program specialist, both with the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)