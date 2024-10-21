Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRUST training helps build effective 10th Mountain Division teams at Fort Drum [Image 2 of 8]

    TRUST training helps build effective 10th Mountain Division teams at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers with D Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, practice communication skills during team-building challenges Oct. 17 at Fort Drum. The TRUST ((Teamwork, Respect, Unit Strength Training) course is taught by Bill Van Orman, Suicide Prevention Program coordinator, and Tom Wojcikowski, Family Advocacy Program specialist, both with the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    TRUST training helps build effective 10th Mountain Division teams at Fort Drum

