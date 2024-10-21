Soldiers with D Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, practice communication skills during team-building challenges Oct. 17 at Fort Drum. The TRUST ((Teamwork, Respect, Unit Strength Training) course is taught by Bill Van Orman, Suicide Prevention Program coordinator, and Tom Wojcikowski, Family Advocacy Program specialist, both with the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|10.17.2024
|10.22.2024 08:18
|8710869
|241017-A-XX986-1004
|3072x4080
|5.19 MB
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|4
|0
This work, TRUST training helps build effective 10th Mountain Division teams at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRUST training helps build effective 10th Mountain Division teams at Fort Drum
