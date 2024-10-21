Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73,991 troops train at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2024

    73,991 troops train at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard drive military vehicles in a convoy June 2, 2024, on State Highway 21 near Tomah, Wis., on their way to Fort McCoy, Wis., for training. During June 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy's motto is to be "The Total Force Training Center." The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8710503
    VIRIN: 240602-A-OK556-1677
    Resolution: 1495x900
    Size: 346.01 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 73,991 troops train at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2024 [Image 44 of 44], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

