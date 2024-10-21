73,991 troops train at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard drive military vehicles in a convoy June 2, 2024, on State Highway 21 near Tomah, Wis., on their way to Fort McCoy, Wis., for training. During June 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)