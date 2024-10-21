Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73,991 troops train at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2024 [Image 40 of 44]

    73,991 troops train at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter June 5, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8710499
    VIRIN: 240605-A-OK556-9356
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Army aviation
    training
    Fort McCoy
    UH-60 Black Hawk training

