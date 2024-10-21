73,991 troops train at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy conduct cold-weather training Jan. 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly a dozen Soldiers trained on a day with below-zero temperatures using snowshoes, an ahkio sled, and more. During mid-January, Fort McCoy was hit with nearly a foot and a half of snow followed by sub-zero temperatures. That weather prompted many Soldiers at the installation to go out and get some winter training completed. (U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Col. James Ontiveros, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)