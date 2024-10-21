Yorktown Day Event flyover

Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2024) A historic flyover of a French Air Force Dassault Rafale multi-role fighter and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor passes overhead during the annual Yorktown Day event in historic Yorktown, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
