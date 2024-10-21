Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yorktown Day Event flyover

    Yorktown Day Event flyover

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2024) A historic flyover of a French Air Force Dassault Rafale multi-role fighter and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor passes overhead during the annual Yorktown Day event in historic Yorktown, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8710373
    VIRIN: 241019-N-TG517-9504
    Resolution: 1427x807
    Size: 54.61 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Yorktown Day Event flyover, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yorktown Day Event flyover
    Yorktown Day Event

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event

    Flyover
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Yorktown Day Event

