NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event

YORKTOWN, Va. (October 19, 2024) The 243rd anniversary of the American and French decisive Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown, Virginia was celebrated in a spectacular series of commemorative events on Saturday, October 19th onboard Colonial National Historical Park and Historic Yorktown as part of the annual Yorktown Day Event. This annual event was first celebrated in 1922, and commemorates the end of the Siege of Yorktown when a joint force of American and French troops accepted the surrender of British forces on October 19, 1781. In attendance during this year’s commemorative events were members of the French and Spanish Military, along with service members from peninsula area installations including Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.



The day’s whirlwind series of events commenced in the morning with a sobering wreath laying event at the French Cemetery onboard Yorktown National Battlefield. The cemetery itself is the final resting place for some 50 French soldiers who perished while fighting alongside troops from the Continental Army during the Siege of Yorktown in 1781. Thereafter, attendees and dignitaries converged at the French Memorial located just off the historic Colonial Parkway and within reach of Cheatham Annex. French Ambassador to the United States, Laurent Bili presided over the ceremony and offered some commemorative remarks among other dignitaries and attendees. Members of the renowned Yorktown Fifes and Drums along with members of the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command Band performed to the applause of many after several commemorative wreaths were laid.



The day’s commemorative events continued with the much-anticipated Yorktown Day parade through the streets of historic Yorktown where thousands of spectators lined the streets. New to the lineup this year was a flyover that commenced promptly at 1030. The anticipated flyover consisted of a French Air Force Dassault Rafale multi-role fighter led by a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor passing over the crowd to a roar of applause.



U.S. Army Lieutenant General David Francis, Commanding General of the Army Center for Initial Military Training onboard Joint Base Langley-Eustis served as the officiant from the VIP reviewing stand. Also in the reviewing stand were command representatives from area installations, including Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Commanding Officer, Captain Dan Patrick, along with U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown’s Commanding Officer, Captain Scott Rae. Also in the reviewing stand was Jerri Marr, Superintendent of Colonial National Historical Park, Laurent Bili, French Ambassador to the United States and other military and civilian officials.



Marching in this year’s parade were service members from installations from the Virginia Peninsula, including a composite contingent of Sailors assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Marching smartly in the formation of Sailors and rendering honors to the reviewing officials was Ensign Sayd Hussain, CEC, Construction Manager assigned to NWS Yorktown’s Public Works Department. Ensign Hussain, in the proud company of his wife, Mrs. Leanet Hussain, represented the installation and the U.S. Navy at wreath laying events that immediately preceded this afternoon’s parade. In the last rank of Sailors were members of NWS Yorktown’s Chief’s Mess; among them Chief Yeoman Angela Talarico, Chief Personnel Specialist Joanna James and Chief Culinary Specialist Sunshine Santiago who jointly organized the composite group of Sailors from the installation and Cheatham Annex.



Also marching in the parade was the Virginia Army National Guard’s 29th Infantry Division Band and members of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. Area high school marching bands were also in attendance at the parade providing a variety of patriotic melodies that delighted the scores of visitors who lined the streets to watch this annual event. Area high school Navy and Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps detachments also marched smartly in the along with historical re-enactors and other historical organizations who interpret history for visitors who travel from near and far.



After the hourlong parade, visitors and distinguished guests converged on the Yorktown Victory Monument as commemorative speeches were delivered by a myriad of U.S. and Foreign officials. Attendees stood while the national anthems of the United States and France were played. Providing remarks during this year’s patriotic exercises was Laurent Bili, French Ambassador to the United States. He remarked that “Yorktown was a turning point during the Revolutionary War, and we are proud of the contributions of the Frenchmen like Lafayette, Rochambeau and de Grasse.” He continued with remarks that paid homage to the steadfast strategic alliance that France has with the United States and other countries which were cemented during the Revolutionary War.



The event concluded with a thundering artillery salute rendered by Soldiers stationed onboard Fort Eustis via a towed artillery piece. The thundering salute signaled an end to the day’s commemorative events which highlighted the steadfast strategic alliance of France and the United States. This alliance ushered an end to the Revolutionary War in Yorktown, Virginia 243 years ago and ultimately paved the way for America's independence.