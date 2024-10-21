Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yorktown Day Event [Image 2 of 2]

    Yorktown Day Event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2024) Members of the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown Color guard retire the colors during the annual Yorktown Day Event in historic Yorktown, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024
    Photo ID: 8710375
    VIRIN: 241019-N-TG517-2326
    Resolution: 3455x2554
    Size: 1011.89 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Yorktown Day Parade

