Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Cooper, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, removes the crew door on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. The 183rd AES conducted annual training in Hawaii, where they received comprehensive hands-on training that included emergency egress and SLS assembly on a KC-135 Stratotanker, medical equipment refresher and simulated inflight patient care on the C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Capt. Kiara Spann)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8709670
|VIRIN:
|240716-Z-HF355-1028
|Resolution:
|5619x3746
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kiara Spann