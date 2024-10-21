183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Cooper, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, removes the crew door on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. The 183rd AES conducted annual training in Hawaii, where they received comprehensive hands-on training that included emergency egress and SLS assembly on a KC-135 Stratotanker, medical equipment refresher and simulated inflight patient care on the C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Capt. Kiara Spann)