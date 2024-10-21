Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024 [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Megan Clifton, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, assembles a stanchion litter system on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. The 183rd AES conducted annual training in Hawaii, where they received comprehensive hands-on training that included emergency egress and SLS assembly on a KC-135 Stratotanker, medical equipment refresher and simulated inflight patient care on the C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Capt. Kiara Spann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8709669
    VIRIN: 240716-Z-HF355-1039
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AES
    National Guard
    Mississippi National Guard
    172nd AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download