183rd Aeromedical Evacuation AT 2024

Staff Sgt. Brooks Hull, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, assembles a stanchion litter system on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii July 16, 2024. The 183rd AES conducted annual training in Hawaii, where they received comprehensive hands-on training that included emergency egress and SLS assembly on a KC-135 Stratotanker, medical equipment refresher and simulated inflight patient care on the C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Capt. Kiara Spann)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8709668
|VIRIN:
|240716-Z-HF355-1069
|Resolution:
|5383x3589
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
