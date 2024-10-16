Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Ocho Cafe Re-Opening [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Makin Island Ocho Cafe Re-Opening

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Ashton Salcido prepares an order in the Ocho Café aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) October 21, 2024. Makin Island is under a selective restricted availability and is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    Supply
    USN
    Gung Ho
    MKI

