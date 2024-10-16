Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Ashton Salcido prepares an order in the Ocho Café aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) October 21, 2024. Makin Island is under a selective restricted availability and is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8709482
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-CB007-1075
|Resolution:
|4646x3319
|Size:
|749.92 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Ocho Cafe Re-Opening [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.