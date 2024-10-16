Capt. Ryan Conole, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), second from left, assists Retail Services Specialists with the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the re-opening of Ocho Café, Oct. 21, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8709480
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-CB007-1033
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|994 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Ocho Cafe Re-Opening [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.