USS Makin Island Ocho Cafe Re-Opening

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Calhoun prepares a drink in the Ocho Café aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) October 21, 2024. Makin Island is under a selective restricted availability and is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

