Highlighting the CDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nekeia Cummings, left, and Teresa Sneed, Child Development Center assistant directors, pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024. Cummings and Sneed oversee daily operations at the CDC, from managing classroom needs to creating employee schedules, they ensure the facility can provide child care as effectively as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)